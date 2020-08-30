Woman Wiped Bogey On Bus Seat

There was an outbreak of hilarity tinged, however, with a certain amount of disgust, when a man in a pub revealed to his mates how he'd observed a woman on a bus pick a big, long, green bogey from her nose, and then wipe her finger on the seat.

Myke Woodson, of Oaf-on-Sea, East Yorkshire, was enjoying a beverage in his local pub, The Flat Cap And Whippet, when he suddenly remembered the incident, and furnished his friends with the details.

Riding on a number 4 bus into the city centre, he glanced around the sparsely-populated vehicle, and noticed a woman with her right index finger inserted into her konk. When she removed it, a decent-sized straggly bogey clung to her fingertip, and she looked nervously around.

Said Woodson:

"I looked slightly away from her, out of the window, as if I hadn't been looking at her at all, and hadn't noticed that she'd been stuffing her digit into her nasal cavity."

According to Woodson, once the woman thought she wasn't being observed, and was 'in the clear', she trailed her finger over the edge of the seat, and left the bogey sticking to the fabric.

She then got off at the next stop.

Woodson added:

"Even after she'd got off the bus, and was walking along the pavement, I could still see the bogey perched on the seat, waiting to become attached to the trousers or skirt of the next passenger to sit on it."

His mates collapsed in heaps, crying with laughter into their pints.