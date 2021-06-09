Vice-President Kamala Harris Says That The Turncoat, Traitor Senator Joe Manchin Needs To Stop Acting Like a Pu$$y and Resign

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 9 June 2021

image for Vice-President Kamala Harris Says That The Turncoat, Traitor Senator Joe Manchin Needs To Stop Acting Like a Pu$$y and Resign
Ann Coulter, LeBron James, and Mick Jagger all agree that Manchin looks like a human hemorrhoid.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Ipso Facto News is reporting that Vice-President Harris has more cojones than Joe Manchin, Mitch McConnell, Matt Gaetz, and Kevin McCarthy combined.

Nancy Pelosi and Ricky Gervais totally agree with that statement.

Gervais even added that maybe Vice-President Harris can donate some of her underwear to the Four Friggin’ Flunkies.

Ipso Facto’s Fuchsia Garfunkel added that Joe Manchin makes the legendary Revolutionary asshole traitor Benedict Arnold seem like Mrs. Santa Claus.

Garfunkel noted that Manchin is now tied with Donaldo Johnny Trump for the most hated person since Adolf Hitler.

She then added that at least Adolf wasn’t a two-faced, back-stabbing boy-bitch like Joe the Ho.

Meanwhile 'BuzzFuzz' is reporting that citizens of West Virginia, where Manchin resides with his pet vulture and pet piranha, are starting up petitions to force the hemorrhoid-looking punk to move out of the state.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Benedict ArnoldJoe ManchinMitch McConnellVice-President Kamala Harris

