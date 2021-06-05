Judge Orders Babylon Bee to Write Clever, Witty Stories So Critics Will Know It’s Satire

Washington - The judge presiding over a libel suit brought by the owners of alleged political satire site Babylon Bee against CNN and New York Times told the plaintiffs in the case to start running stories that are humorous, witty and clever instead of the angry, shrill material they currently feature, so that mainstream media companies won’t confuse the stories with right wing Trumpist misinformation and conspiracy theories.

The Bee has run dozens of stories critical of Joe Biden since the election, while mostly ignoring the existence of some of the biggest buffoons in the history of politics such as Donald Trump, Marjorie Greene, Rudy Giuliani and the MyPillow guy.

“I’ve read dozens of Babylon Bee stories and it’s not clear to me that they’re supposed to be funny” said the judge.