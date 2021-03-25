Gotcha Questions At Biden’s First Press Conference

A gotcha question asks: Do you still beat your wife?

Indignant reply: Well, I never beat my wife. How dare you imply that I ever beat my wife? What you’re really asking is, am I an unstable wife beater?

And on and on it goes, sometimes during a press conference.

Gotcha attempt questions were at President Biden’s first press conference, but Biden managed to River Dance around them, giving forthright replies.

How will you deal with China?

My predecessor surrendered.

Pretty much, but his predecessor’s daughter, Ivanka, received about 18 trademarks from China in the first two months of Trump's stay at the White House. China’s President Xi Jinping also got to taste chocolate cake from Mar-a-Lago.

But the real question for Biden is whether democracy or autocracy will dominate one hundred years from now. Did Donald Trump ever know the difference between the two?

Autocracy is the one-person rule; my way or the highway; dictators Hitler, Stalin, Putin.

In a Democracy, the population rules through elections. Republicans want a law that voters standing in lines all day to vote should not be given water to drink. “This is worse than Jim Crow days,” Biden blasted.

Forget drinking water. Not only did Trump try to overturn an election, but he also tried to stop mail-in-voting and appointed a patsy to run the US Postal Service.

Can anyone imagine the Queen of England attempting to do that?

The future will depend on advances in science and technology, saving the planet, capping oil wells that release toxic fumes into the atmosphere. Issues Trump failed to acknowledge.

President Biden proved to have a firm grip during his first press conference, answered questions, and dealt with gotchas,

It's nice to have a President again!

