Can't Call Atlanta Killing A Hate Crime?

If six of the eight people killed in Atlanta, Georgia, were Asian women, isn't it a hate crime? Or is it politically correct, instead, to call the killing the act of a troubled young white man?

In the final analysis, the killer who pulled the trigger did not do so out of love, indigestion, depression, or because he had a bad day. The killer purchased the gun the same day, then drove to three spa locations and proceeded with a killing spree.

He didn’t buy a gun and drive to three police stations. He didn't try to kill eight police officers. Police officers would have been armed and able to shoot back and stop him at the first station.

He knew police officers would shoot back and perhaps even kill him. So, he selected the most vulnerable and defenseless place, a spa managed by women.

But rue the day when the murder of six Asian women by one person is identified as a hate crime. When is it acceptable to call it a hate crime? Is it if ten women are killed? Forty? Are wars hate crimes?

Whether taking the life of one or eight, killing is motivated by hate, and there isn't any real gun control.

Comedian Chris Rock had a practical solution to gun control: "Let them have their guns, but each bullet should cost $5,000."

