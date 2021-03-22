Clint Eastwood to Run for California Governor

Funny story written by Ralph E. Shaffer

Monday, 22 March 2021

image for Clint Eastwood to Run for California Governor
Eastwood taking it easy, earlier

Carmel, CA. Exclusive to The Spoof. Former Carmel mayor, Republican activist and movie tough guy Clint Eastwood has declared his candidacy in the recall election against Democratic governor Gavin Newsom. He has already received the endorsement of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who won a similar recall election in 2003.

"Some editors think I'm too old, at 90, for this job. But look on the bright side. I'll be approaching 100 when my second term is up, and I won't be demanding, as Arnold was, that the term limits rule be waived. I'll be happy to retire and play with my great, great, great grandkids.

"And, unlike that governor in New York, no one will mistake my intentions when I ask a female aide about her sex life."

That left the reporters present a bit confused. Did he mean he'd be more blunt than Cuomo, or less? Eastwood was rumored to have had a child in this 80s. He hasn't denied it.

Polls indicate he would win the recall election in a landslide.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

