Case Closed: The Governor Chases Skirts

It's unanimous! The Governor chases skirts. There isn’t a skirt, within his proximity during the last forty years, that Governor Cuomo hasn’t chased, stared at, propositioned, winked, desired, lingered after, whistled at, except for men in kilts.

Men in kilts insist, ”We’ve got bonnie knees!”

Nah! A different article.

With all the ladies stepping forward after receiving an uninvited look-see by the apparently ravenous Governor, is there one lady who can step forward and defend his lack of interest or curiosity in the whole state of New York? Just one?

The guy was as fast as Amtrak stopping a pandemic on its tracks, finding beds, ventilators, nurses, doctors, body bags, freezer trucks, helping other states, keeping the nation informed, and how many lives did he save? How many is he still saving, even though winking, blinking, and chasing skirts?

Does excellent job performance give anyone, man or woman, the right to peruse or scrutinize, hint at or proposition a skirt or suit?

No.

Should they be fired? No.

Reprimanded? Yes.

First, try Dorothy Michael’s line from the film TOOTSIE: “Listen, you take your hands off me, or I’ll knee your balls right through the roof of your mouth!”

Not too professional, but they’ll get the point, and works for both suits and skirts.

