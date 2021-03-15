Duke And Duchess Of Los Angeles Continue Making Money By Victimhood

Well, don’t cry for them, Argentina. The Duke and (former television star) Duchess made $7 million on their last televised interview, claiming victimhood. Victimhood is not exactly a 9-to-5 job, but one solid goldmine.

But the Queen was always nice.

Who was naughty and not nice?

We'd rather not say, but their last name rhymes with Bindsor.

So Prince William is said to have exploded. Kate is gathering up the pieces, quick at stitching things together. A true future Queen, she.

Charles (yesterday’s dreamboat) was prepared to issue a point-by-point rebuttal of each snarly accusation. But saner minds, perhaps Camilla, or MI5, put on the brakes.

The Queen was saddened. Soon recovered. Always an optimist. “At least my Palace didn’t burn down like during my anio horribilis. Let’s have tea? Right? Right! Set ‘er up.”

It seems the bride, former television star, and future Duchess wanted the flower girls to remain bare-legged for her wedding. Tacky, but maybe she didn’t know better. However, it’s Palace protocol that flower girls have covered legs, and Kate suggested that the little girls might be more comfortable wearing tights or anklets.

WHAT? LIKE WHO ASKED YOU, ANYWAY?

Another kind of anio horribilis began. And, alas, continues.

From Kensington Palace, the pouting coupled move to a more distant (freshly remodeled at the cost of $3 million) Frogmore House, outside of London.

Nah! Still way too close. So they moved to Canada. Well, Canada was okay, but not near enough to base. They quietly moved to LA, where they eventually purchased a $15 million house.

And the article ends where it all began in LA, where film and television production is located.

