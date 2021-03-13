Democrats Kill Their Own

Finally, there’s a politician who can do the job and what happens? Fire the guy!

It’s like firing the captain of the Titanic if the captain of the Titanic had managed to save the ship and all of the passengers after being struck by the iceberg.

COVID-19 struck the United States like the iceberg struck the Titanic, and all the country was told: It's going to disappear by Springtime. Meanwhile, drink Lysol and Clorox."

The real executive who took the reins of rising death rates and bodies piled up in freezer trucks was New York's Governor Cuomo. His daily briefing put order into a catastrophe. Other Governors followed his lead. The man in the White House played golf. Where is he today? Still playing golf. Republicans won't vote to impeach him for attempting to start a revolution. Nah!

So everyone is getting their vaccination, we can almost see the light at the end of that well-known tunnel. Maybe a 4th of July celebration? Children back in school. Life back to normal.

“The Governor behaved inappropriately!”

“Throw the bum out!”

"The Governor behaved inappropriately, times 7." Really, really throw the bum out!

Easter is near, and a time when Good Friday, the Crucifixion and the Resurrection are celebrated. Senator Al Franken of Minnesota had to resign from the US Senate because of a selfie.

Governor Cuomo deserves better.

