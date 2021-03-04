Governor Cuomo Says He Greets Everyone With a Kiss

Well, case closed! Done deal! Next scandal!?

Not so fast. Does Governor Cuomo say he greets everyone with a kiss?

Yes, 100%! Very European! Particularly the air kiss, one on each side. Enchanting! Right cheek first, or nose collision.

Do they have a film of Governor Cuomo giving a couple of smackers on Donald Trump at the White House?

No reply.

Instead of kissing everyone the Governor greets, it would be a lot less alarming if Cuomo started doing the Punjabi Bhangra dance from India, as seen on the Rachel Maddow MSNBC news program.

Women would be absolutely captivated with that kind of, Hello, and they would not be tempted to speed dial their lawyers. Doubtful? Google the Punjabi Bhangra dance.

The dance also looks like a great exercise, not in the least bit sexist, very happy, and certainly Me Too appropriate. The only problem is the Punjabi Bhangra dance might require a great deal of flexibility. Maybe more than the Governor could flex.

Would Cuomo take on a flex challenge? Bass fishing doesn't produce much flexibility.

Tough love? Yes, but in the future, it's either the Punjabi Bhangra dance from India or just a nod and a handshake.

So long greeting everyone with the kiss.

But maybe one more time with Donald Trump.

