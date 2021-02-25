Black Smoke Coming Out Of Manhattan District Attorney’s Office

After Donald Trump's financial business and tax records were finally delivered to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, black smoke was seen coming out of the building's windows, air vents, and rooftop chimneys.

Sort of the opposite of good news when white smoke is seen spewing out from the Vatican after a new Pope is elected, the black smoke from the Manhattan DA’s office was a harbinger of bad news for Trump.

Not going to be a second coming for Donald J. Trump.

The thing is, no one was burning anything. The smoke was spontaneous. Sort of like Beelzebub got really super ticked.

The alarms went off in the nearby fire station; the trucks were deployed to the scene, the doorman said, “False alarm. Nothing to see here. Just Trump’s tax records.”

The fire chief said, “Got ya.”

Governor Cuomo could see the smoke from Albany. “Holy Toledo! Is that blue-black smoke from Trump’s tax returns? I hear Brinks was going to deliver the files with a police escort. Keep the fire extinguishers handy. They may self-destruct spontaneously like in Mission Impossible."

Donald Trump is still planning to address CPAC, but Liz Cheney is insisting that he be excluded.

Caramba, that’s one good woman!

Liz Cheney is like a breath of fresh air in the midst of Donald Trump’s fingers crossed, pack your gun, yes, yes, yes, echo chamber.

Cardinal Ryan O’Brian Cassidy doesn’t see any white smoke in Trump’s future. “This is the last scene, of the final act, of the Donald Trump fairy tale.”

Or maybe the files might self-destruct.

