Mitt Romney Says Trump Will Be 2024 GOP Nominee

Former Governor of Massachusetts and US Senator from Utah, Mitt Romney, predicted that Donald Trump would be the 2024 GOP nominee for the United States president. However, Donald Tump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, predicted that Trump would be in jail and wearing an orange jumpsuit by 2024.

Stargazing for both men is at opposite ends of the chart.

Maybe Romney knows better, but is sounding positive because he wishes to garner support from the Trump militia, as Romney may desire to become the 2024 presidential nominee?

Michael Cohen doesn’t have any interest in running for president. He’s basing his prediction of Trump’s future on his experience as Trump’s attorney. Metaphorically speaking, Cohen knows where all the bodies are buried. Michael Cohen even went to jail, helping to bury some of those bodies.

Meanwhile, Ted Cruz says, “What about me? I’m a contender. People will forget about Cancun by 2024. I want to be the nominee.”

Will his girls say it’s okay? Besides, Ted Cruz is a Canadian. That’s as though Justin Trudeau were to decide to run for president of the United States. No can do.

Josh Hawley, the US Senator from Missouri, is shaking his fist at Cruz, insisting that he’ll be the new face of the Republican party in 2024. However, Josh also shook his fist on January 6, giving support and inciting the Capitol's riot to overthrow the election. That might also land the haircut in jail.

Joe Biden keeps steaming along.

Read more by this author: