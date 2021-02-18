Texas Is Freezing

How can the citizens of the fuel capital of the nation be freezing? Yes, there’s a storm of biblical proportions, but Texas has always been regarded as the nation’s fuel capital.

People in Texas are burning old clothes not fuel, bringing barbecues inside to burn old clothes and warm homes, burning furniture in those good old reliable fireplaces not just to preserve warm memories but to stay warm, alive, and survive.

Hopefully, Texas is experiencing what one day will be remembered as the last old freezing year of 2021. As though COVID-19 isn’t bad enough, now Texas is hit with this freeze.

It seems, with several warnings to insulate The Grid after major storms, the people in charge have ignored the advice. In defense of their incompetence (Isn’t incompetence Trump’s label?), the present Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, is blaming THE GREEN NEW DEAL and renewable energy sources!

How did he miss blaming Mexico for the freeze, and saying Mexico is also sending their murderers and drug addicts who are adding to the freeze?

It seems that AOC female (who should be home having babies, cleaning the house, and making meals for her husband) pointed out to the Governor that Texas runs on 80 to 90% fossil fuel and not renewable energy. House Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez also said the failure is not in renewable energy but in his leadership.

Footnote: Iceland and Norway run 100% on renewable energy, and it works year-round. Iceland?

