Washington D.C. - In a week-long trial of a former President and leader of the Trumpist cult, the American public, who recently, according to polls, decided he was guilty of fomenting violence against the country's democratic system of government, placed their faith upon a Senate jury, half of whom count themselves as those who worship the cult leader.

According to the rules of the trial, two-thirds of the jurors would have to vote to convict the defendant.

The jury included cult members such as Lindsey Graham, who once said that putting the cult leader in charge of a country would be a "disaster", Ted Cruz, who the cult leader accused of voter fraud in the 2016 Iowa primary and having an ugly wife, and Marco Rubio, who the leader called "Little Marco", and whose Senate seat will shortly be claimed by the cult leader's daughter, Ivanka Trump.

The cult followers seemed optimistic that somehow history would look kindly upon them after the cult leader is declared innocent by them.