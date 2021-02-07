“Fight Like Hell,” Said Trump

Donald Trump says he’s innocent of inciting the riot at the Capitol Building on January 6. However, he’s on film, with audio, (his voice) speaking on January 6, in front of the White House, saying, "Fight like hell."

Guilty as charged. Bingo!

But there is more. Unable to face the loss of his reelection, he decided his reelection was stolen. That’s like if Tom Brady were to lose the Super Bowl, is he justified to claim it was stolen? According to Donald Trump, yes.

Trump’s logic would be: Tom Brady is the incumbent Super Bowl quarterback, year after year after year, and should have won the 2021 Super Bowl, and because he didn’t win, it was stolen.

According to the rest of the world viewing the Super Bowl, it was a great game, one winner, not Brady. So should Brady hold a rally in front of his Florida mansion and tell fans to fight for him? Pardon, to go, "Fight like hell," for him?

Just a little bit crazy. But it worked on January 6. Fans listened to Trump, marched down to the Capitol Building, broke in, vandalized, threatened murder, and they were fighting like hell for him. Just like their leader told them to fight.

Double guilty as charged.

So the impeachment trial starts Monday, February 8, 2021, the day after the Super Bowl. While Donald Trump sent his supporters to the Capitol Building to fight like hell, for his stolen election, he will not testify on his own behalf.

What? No fight like hell for his own innocence?

Researchers say there are 20 sounds a chicken can make (Google it). By not testifying, Trump is making at least one of those sounds.

