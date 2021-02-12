Trump's Lawyers: Telling Armed Crazies to "Go to Capitol" and "Fight Like Hell" Was Just Metaphorical

Washington D.C. - Lawyers for Donald Trump took center stage on Friday at his impeachment trial, and immediately claimed that the President's speech on January 6th, to a crowd of supporters whipped into a frenzy by Trump's claim that the election was stolen, was only rhetorical, and not an invitation to storm the Capitol.

Trump's legal team claimed that, after a month of telling his cult followers that the election of Joe Biden was a result of rigging the system, and then asking them to come to Washington as the electoral votes were counted for a "wild" rally, he was just using a "figure of speech" to exhort his followers, armed with pepper spray, bats and other weapons, to "go to the Capitol" and "Fight like Hell".

"He really meant march to the Capitol and join hands, pray, sing Kumbaya My Lord, chant and sing patriotic songs, and didn't really want them to get 'wild'," said Trump's lead attorney. "He wanted them to write or call their congressmen immediately, and tell them to change their votes, that's all."