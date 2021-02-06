All Donald Trump Said Was, "Make Your Thinking Known."

Donald Trump’s lawyers are presenting his defense. Trump is innocent.

Donald Trump wasn’t firing up a mob. Nah! No way! All Trump said was, “Make your thinking known.”

Or: “Folks,” (referring to a mob of goons and killers defecating in the halls and urinating against the walls of the Capitol Building, as FOLKS immediately sanitizes their situation) "Folks, express yourselves.”

And that they did, on the marble floors and against the walls, stealing equipment, vandalizing offices, breaking down doors, windows, furniture, and the most egregious, chanting that they wanted to hang Vice President Mike Pence, and kill Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and perhaps every other Democrat they could locate.

Express yourselves. Make your thinking known.

Well, yes, Trump did say, “You’ve got to fight to take your country back.” Hinting that a free election stole the country. He also said, “You can’t be weak.” Another innuendo that, if you don’t kick ass, you’ll be known as a bunch of weak sisters. And, lord knows, no one wants to be known as a weak sister, not even a nun!

Trump even promised to march with them to the Capitol Building. However, he must have developed an attack of bone spurs because he was a no-show. He watched and cheered on his folks from the safety and comfort of the White House living quarters.

There are also rumors that he directed the security forces that could have stopped the violence to stand down.

But basically, that is the legal defense of his attorneys. Trump is a good guy and innocent.

Hopefully, before the verdict, Trump’s attorneys already received full payment for their legal fees.

