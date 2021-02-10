Liz Cheney Got It Right

Bravo, Liz Cheney! While all the Republican Senators (except for Mitt Romney) got it dead wrong, House Representative Liz Cheney, Dick’s daughter, got it 100%, tap dancing, right!

Speaking as a patriot and knowledgeable of the Constitution, Ms. Cheney said Donald Trump’s attempt to overthrow the 2020 election and the transfer of power by mob rule was an impeachable offense.

Seems logical.

So the Republican House members censured Liz Cheney.

What?

Apparently, they believe attempting to overthrow a legal election by storming the Capitol Building, vandalizing, terrorizing, destroying property, stealing equipment, and causing the death of six people, is an okay part of Democracy.

Maybe those very same Republicans who censured Ms. Cheney would find that kind of behavior okay if people were to break into their homes, vandalize, terrorize, destroy, steal property, and carry on the same way the MAGA crowd did at the Capitol Building.

No one would okay that kind of behavior in their home. Why would Republicans claim it’s okay in the Capitol Building? Donald Trump okayed and encouraged it. But Republican House members censure Liz Cheney?

Are Republicans being hypocritical? Mon Dieu! Say it ain't so, Joe.

Liz Cheney said, “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution. I will vote to impeach the President.”

Bravo, Liz Cheney! Shame on Republicans.

