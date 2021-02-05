CPSC Issues Advisory that Materials Used in MyPillow May Cause Delusions of Political Conspiracies

Washington DC - The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a statement on Friday, that it is looking into data that seems to indicate that prolonged exposure to MyPillow might cause those connected with its manufacture to have hallucinations and delusions of a political nature, that somehow the recent election in the United States was totally rigged by a secret cabal, and that their cult leader was the victim of the cabal.

The behavior seems to be related to long-term exposure to massive numbers of pillows, and is most acute when people like the founder of the MyPillow company, Mike Lindell, speak in public.

Also concerning to the agency, is that many people using the product have also had long-term exposure to conspiracy-laden new sites, such as Fox News and Newsmax, which advertise MyPillow, and whose content seems to exacerbate some of the negative effects.

The agency said it would conduct follow-up experiments to verify the initial findings.