Phoenix- The Arizona chapter of the Republican Party has graciously offered to remove the censure handed out to the widow of former U.S.Senator John McCain for “being the widow of former U.S. Senator John McCain”.

John McCain was also censured by the GOP posthumously, as was Jeff Flake and Governor Doug Ducey, the latter of whom failed in his responsibility of destroying democracy in Arizona.

As a requirement of removing the censure, McCain was ordered to issue a statement calling for the execution of Nancy Pelosi, verifying that Jewish space lasers caused the fires in Arizona and helping to get them removed, and denying that the 9-11 attacks happened.