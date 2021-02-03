Mafia Lawyer turning down Donald Trump

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 3 February 2021

image for Mafia Lawyer turning down Donald Trump
I have the best lawyers.....

Mafia lawyer Joey 'The Enforcer' Santiago has turned down the chance to work with Donald Trump.

'I know where the bodies are, where the fish are, and the best purveyors of concrete overcoats,' said Santiago, 'but there is no way I will be defending Donald Trump in any way.'

Santiago has defended, sometimes successfully, mass murderers, card sharks, and gambling houses, but the pure toxicity of Trump's time as president means that most lawyers, even ones with no self-respect or scruples like Santiago, will not help to defend him.

'I mean if it was Richard Nixon, that would have been different, but Donald Trump, the man cannot even successfully run a gambling casino. I mean, I have to have some integrity, don't I?'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

