Bedlam In Congress

A lady who is a Republican member of the US House of Representatives has threatened to put a bullet in the head of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

This same lady announced that she wanted former president, Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lynched.

She also packs a gun. She is a member of QAnon, the terrorist group claiming that: Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic pedophiles are running a global child-trafficking ring and plotting against Donald Trump.

QAnon people were part of the group that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, tried to overturn the 2020 election, killed six people, broke down doors, shattered windows, vandalized offices, and stole property.

QAnon people love Donald Trump, and think he is god. QAnon people also think Tom Hanks is the devil. Go figure.

So this QAnon lady packing a gun, expressing a desire to shoot and lynch people, a member of the House of Representatives from the state of Georgia, should be censured.

Right?

Wrong!

Kevin McCarthy, the guy in charge of the minority Republican Party in the House, is too chicken. He can’t say meow against a Trump supporter. So no censure. Amen.

However, Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who voted to impeach Donald Trump, might be torpedoed out of the House by the same Kevin McCarthy.

No relation to Charlie McCarthy. But you know there’s a long hand stretching all the way from Mar-a-Lago.

