Trump Asks To Borrow Air Force One

Claiming to be apologizing for calling Trump fatso, but seeking to add more flies into the ointment, Vladimir Putin invited Donald Trump for a one month all expenses paid visit to Russia.

Not a pragmatist, Trump accepted immediately.

Trump could never fly Jet Blue Air, and wishing to appear presidential, he decided to telephone the White House and borrow Air Force One.

Even the White House telephone operators knew things would not go well. Trump asked to speak with the White House head usher. Trump was put on hold for five, ten, twenty minutes.

Then Trump was asked, "Why are you calling?"

To borrow Air Force One for a visit with Russia’s head of state Vladimir Putin.

Then he was told, "That request will have to go directly to President Biden."

“Okay, give me Sleepy Joe.”

The line went dead. Putin, who had Mar-a-Lago wired years before, and was listening in, doubled over laughing.

Trump, who never understood the meaning of protocol, or how to spell the word, redialed, but this time, however, asked to speak with President Joseph Biden.

He was put on hold for five, ten, twenty minutes. He didn’t want to fly Jet Blue. Melania would never agree to go.

Finally, the scheduling secretary came on the line and said, “The President could fit you in for five minutes, a week from today, at 4:15.”

“I’ll take it.” He didn’t want to fly Jet Blue.

The following week, at 4:15, Trump’s telephone rang at Mar-a-Lago. It was the White House kitchen snack night supervisor. “I am calling for President Joseph Biden. You’ll have to take Jet Blue.”

