Bill Clinton Unable to Keep Nose in Mask; Denies that it is a Metaphor for Anything

WASHINGTON DC – In a political world full of symbols and nuance, people are looking to mask-wearing practices as a way of making intentions known. Spotted at the Biden Inauguration last week, it appeared that Bill Clinton was unable to keep his nose in his mask.

Countless pictures of the former president were taken at the ceremony showing him greeting people, elbow-bumping and generally being seen. In all of them, his nose appears above the top of his facemask. Clinton, however, denies that there was any meaning or intention behind this.

“When you have a nose like mine, it just has to be out there,” assured Clinton. “You can’t keep it hidden. It has to be free. It’s like it has a mind of its own. I assure you that my inability to keep it in my mask brings absolutely no metaphors to my mind.”