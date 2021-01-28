President Joe Biden Signs an Executive Order Prohibiting Trump From Ever Setting Foot Outside of Florida

Thursday, 28 January 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, says President Biden hopes to sign 2,000 PEO's by Easter.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, informed the press corps that, so far, President Biden has signed 273 Presidential Executive Orders cancelling all the dumb, stupid-ass shit orders that Trump signed.

She stated that the latest executive order prohibits Donald Trump from ever leaving the plywood state of Florida.

Jen, who is a refreshingly welcome change from the grouchy, lying Kayleigh McEnany, noted that the President put in a provision for the loser ex-president, that, if he is caught in any one of the other 49 states, his loser ass will be arrested and he will be taken to jail.

Miss Psaki also said that two more of Trump’s idiotic PEOs have been cancelled. One is the one he signed prohibiting members of the LGBTQ community from owning pets.

And the other one is the PEO that DJT signed stating that any white extremist organization, such as the Army of Trump Anarchists, will not have to pay any federal taxes whatsoever.

When CNNs Jim Acosta asked how many more presidential executive orders President Biden planned on signing, Jen whispered, “As of now, 914.”

