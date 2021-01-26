Vladimir Putin Gets Into A Snit With Donald J. Trump

Hearing that Donald Trump had designs running for the Russian presidency, Vladimir Putin lost his usual X-KGB cool. Dismissing his feigned pause during rolling expressionless translations, Putin exploded and immediately blasted Trump for his threatened candidacy to campaign and run against him in the next Russian election. KAPOW!

If it can be called one, the conversation resorted to name-calling with Putin calling Trump fatso. At the same time, Trump referred to Putin as twerp.

Somehow, both miraculously managed to secure accurate verbal descriptions of one another.

After Putin suggested that Trump could not even speak Russian, adding in a sarcastic aside, though Trump also struggled with the English language, Trump hung up on Putin in a hissy fit.

Doubly enraged, Putin promised to have his Oligarchs call in all of Trump’s loans, mortgages, utility, grocery, and shoe repair bills, and have Trump evicted from Mar-a-Lago and rename it Putin-a-Lago.

Then, Putin also promised to reveal how some ne'er-do-wells in his government (who have already been executed) illegally collaborated in the 2016 election, which was won honorably by Madame Hillary Clinton, but given to Trump with Trump’s knowledge, acceptance, and continuous gratitude, in return for apartments in Trump Towers, along with lifelong membership at all of Trump’s golf courses.

“Take that, Fatso!"

Donald Trump announced instead to run for a seat in the House of Commons in Parliament.

"Fatso is going to need two seats!”

