Couple still haven't laughed at Radio 4 comedy programmes

Chutney on the Fritz couple Gary and Lorraine Johnson have admitted that, despite their best efforts, they are yet to find a single thing that Radio Four describe as comedy funny, or even rib-tickling.

'We listened to that thing with Robert Webb, or David Mitchell, and that was interesting, but I wouldn't describe it as funny. Then there was that other thing about long words, and the final thing we tried had Sarah Pascoe, Kathryn Ryan, and that chap who is in everything discussing the price of fish in Sainsbury, and, let me tell you, none of it even got close to my funny bone,' said Gary.

'I was waiting for the punch-line, but then it never happened.'

'A bit like our sex life,' interjected Lorraine. They both laughed.

'That was comedy gold,' said Lorraine. 'It is funny because it is true.'