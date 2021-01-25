Trump To Run For President Of Russia

With Vladimir Putin having so much trouble with opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Donald Trump sees a possible opening and solution to his bankruptcy, jail sentence, Mar-A-Lago, and Apprentice cancelation, which is to escape to Russia, and then run for President.

His great-grandmother migrated to Scotland from Russia, rowing in a canoe, settling in Scotland, and he has deep roots somewhere near Siberia.

He can announce his candidacy by flying down in a helicopter and say that Norway and Finland were sending all of their murderers, rapists, and drug dealers to Russia, and, to keep Russia pure, he was going to build a wall along the border, and that Norway and Finland were going to pay for the wall.

Trump thinks Navalny is a weak sister and may soon be falling out of a window, Russian style, and then Trump could step into the empty shoes Putin’s leaving behind.

After all, Putin already made billions, and is living in a guarded palace with a moat, and it’s time for Putin to settle down and turn the page. Besides, Trump has bills to pay and jail to avoid.

He’ll crank up his Slovenian wife and take her with him, along with the other center part ladies with the waist-length flat-ironed hair. While they may resemble a cult, the sisters will fit just right in Russia. They’ll be hailed as the Americanization of Russia.

Donald Trump will hand out, MAKE RUSSIA GREAT AGAIN hats.

Play it again, Sam. A great escape, and so easy.

