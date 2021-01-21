Is Donald Trump really gone? Did his gang leave with him? No more comb-over? No more distortions? No more misogyny, name-calling, pettiness, rants, and tweets?

Did he really give it up? No more telephone calls to states to locate ten thousand or more votes so he could stay in office? Or other phone calls to find some dirt on Joe Biden’s son. And no cryptic messages to followers to start a revolution without him.

Is the Trump nightmare really over?



The send-off at Andrews Air Force base was a little sparse. A few cannons were fired, but they had more smoke than boom. Trump didn’t look pleased before or while addressing the few there to send him off. Certainly, Sean Spicer won't be announcing that it was the largest audience ever.

His four older children were there with dates or spouses to kiss him good-bye, and then they followed along the red carpet and boarded Air Force One.

Whew!

The world held its collective breath for the final departure of Donald Trump. Supporters may have called the election results the big steal, but after Air Force One took off headed for Florida, the nation and the world are experiencing the big exhale.

Someone check the White House basement pantry to make sure he’s gone.

