Donald Trump Has Cooked Goose

Funny story written by Farida Benamar

Wednesday, 20 January 2021

image for Donald Trump Has Cooked Goose
A cooked goose

Donald Trump has cooked his goose. And thats a fact!

Mr Trump was the president of the United States of America but not anymore. Mr Joe Biden has removed Mr Trump from a White House and now Mr Trump must live in his own house.

Mr Trump is not a nice man. Actually he is a nasty man who did a lot of nasty things to people. He hates the Mexico people and he hates the black people and he hates most of the woman. But he likes sluts.

He likes them a lot. He likes to goose them.

But today his goose has been cooked.

Enshallah!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

