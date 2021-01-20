Trump issues a pardon for Kardashian family

Funny story written by whatinthe world

Wednesday, 20 January 2021

image for Trump issues a pardon for Kardashian family
Maybe we haven't seen the last of Kim

In breaking news, United States president, Donald J Trump, has issued a pardon for the entire Kardashian family and the woeful TV program that annoyed Americans for more than ten years.

Trump said he could empathise with the general public about the appalling way that production was foisted on them. After all, his own show, The Apprentice, was very much a lousy excuse to waste 60 minutes of their time. However, he maintained that Kim, Chloe and co were trying to make America great again, and so deserved a better break.

The pardon may have the horrible effect of the Kardashians, who earlier this year, said they wouldn't continue the series, resuming production and pumping out more meaningless drivel than before.

Such is life in modern America.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

