Republicans Demand Second Impeachment of Bill Clinton

Funny story written by Ralph E. Shaffer

Friday, 15 January 2021

Clinton earlier

The Capitol, Washington, D. C. Woof Blister reporting for The Spoof.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy today issued a call for the House to proceed with a second impeachment of former President Bill Clinton. In response, Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatened a second impeachment of Andrew Johnson, who, like Clinton, was acquitted in the first effort to remove him from office.

McCarthy argued that Clinton had disgraced his office by first lying to the Congress and to the American people about his role in the Lewinsky affair. "The man should never be allowed to hold public office again, yet the failure of the Senate to convict him leaves open the possibility that Clinton will take a federal position in President-elect Joe Biden's administration."

The chances of such a second Clinton impeachment process happening is nil, said Pelosi. On the other hand, the Democrats House majority could easily tarnish Andrew Johnson's legacy by voting to impeach a second time. Johnson had betrayed his Democratic party colleagues by accepting the vice presidency under Republican Abraham Lincoln. He was acquitted by a single vote.

"We'll get him this time," Pelosi said

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

