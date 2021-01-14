Military plan to fully secure the Capitol forever.

Engineers attached to the 47th Delaware Marines have come up with a brilliant plan to mechanise the Capitol dome in Washington and enable it to lift off like a rocket if any danger approaches the building. This would be a game changer for the members of Congress, and give them an impregnability that few thought possible.

However, nobody has thought about how the building could safely return to the ground in the event of an insurrection the likes of last week's occurrence. Perhaps a parachute or an engine stabiliser might do the trick. Mrs Margo Swattle of Battle Creek, PA, disagreed. "Oh, no, that'd never work. Try a set of wings," the 79-year-old former stripper suggested.

The plan is only at draft level and needs formal approval, but people are saying that the Capitol needed something like this years ago.