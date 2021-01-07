After Congress Approves Electoral College Tally Trump Pledges an "Orderly Transition" to Rule by Fascist Mobs

Washington - After Congress accepted the results of the electoral college early Thursday morning, a session punctuated by Trump inspired mobs of MAGA followers who believe he was robbed of a massive election landslide, lame duck President Donald Trump said he would insure a smooth transition to allow a new administration consisting of his QAnon lawyers, Ted Cruz and other congressmen, and the mobs of supporters who showed up to invade the Capitol Building.

Some members of the new administration planned a meeting at the White House on Friday. Included were Donald Trump Jr., attorneys Lin Wood and Sydney Powell, and several rioters from Wednesday's attacks.

Trump said he would not available, having booked a tee time at Mar-A-Lago.