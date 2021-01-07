Supreme Court Voids 2020 Presidential Election

Funny story written by Ralph E. Shaffer

Thursday, 7 January 2021

image for Supreme Court Voids 2020 Presidential Election
Four more years!

The Supreme Court, Washington, D. C. Woof Blister reporting for The Spoof.

NEWS FLASH. The United States Supreme Court, in emergency session, ruled in a 6-3 decision, a few minutes ago, that the United States Congress, in joint session, as constitutionally required, had failed to certify the vote of the Electoral College vote and, therefore, the election was null and void. The court did not indicate what course of action should now be followed to rectify that failure, but the implication was that any attempt by the Congress to reconvene for such certification would also be null and void.

President Donald Trump immediately tweeted that he will remain as president following the end of his current term on January 20.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

