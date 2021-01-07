Trump Pardons Capitol Rioters

The White House, Washington, D.C. Woof Blister, with another Spoof NEWSFLASH.

As Democratic Senator Chuck Shumer told his colleagues, as the Senate illegally re-opened the session to certify the electoral code, that those involved in the insurrectionary and riotous mob action that had disrupted the proceedings earlier should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, President Donald Trump issued an amazing, but not totally unexpected, tweet.

"I hereby extend a blanket pardon to one and all involved in the heroic effort today that was intended to prevent sanctification of the fraudulent, stolen election that took place on November 3. The pardon covers all activities they engaged in today at the Capitol in preventing the certification of the electoral vote. It is complete and unequivocal."