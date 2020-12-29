Trump, In Final Nobel Prize Bid, Announces Peace Deals Between Israel and Iceland, Bolivia, Fiji

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Tuesday, 29 December 2020

image for Trump, In Final Nobel Prize Bid, Announces Peace Deals Between Israel and Iceland, Bolivia, Fiji
The Nobel Peace Prize is Awarded in Oslo, Norway

Washington - President Donald Trump, hoping to clinch the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize before leaving office, announced that he has deals in the works to extend the Abraham Accords, which currently spell out peace terms between Israel and a number of Middle Eastern countries, to "many, many countries".

Among the new countries which have agreed to peace with Israel are Bolivia, Iceland, Fiji, New Zealand, Nicaragua and Tibet.

"No one has ever done a deal like this,. It's massive," said Trump. "All of these countries were preparing to go to war with Israel, just like the other ones we included in the previous deals."

The other countries that are currently in the Abraham Accords, including Morocco, Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, have never actually sent any troops to fight Israel. The U.A.E. expects to receive advanced fighter jets from the United States for signing the deal, which they can use against other countries in the Middle East like Yemen and Iran, in Trump's bid to win a "Peace Prize".

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more