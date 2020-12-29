Louis Gohmert Sues Pence Claiming He Caught Covid From a Mask, Not From Being an Imbecile

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Tuesday, 29 December 2020

image for Louis Gohmert Sues Pence Claiming He Caught Covid From a Mask, Not From Being an Imbecile

Washington - Texas Representative Louis Gohmert sued Mike Pence, Monday, claiming he could vote for whoever he wanted for president, instead of the voter choice of Joe Biden.

"The election is just for fun, it is really the Vice President who picks the next president," said the congressman.

Gohmert also sued Pence for wearing a mask at a congressional hearing, a practice that he was then required to follow, resulting in him catching Covid-19.

"I caught the Covid from that mask, I know it," said Gohmert. Colleagues of the Texas Democrat, however, admitted in private that the congressman routinely attended meetings and parties without a mask. "He's the biggest imbecile in the U.S. Congress," said one.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

