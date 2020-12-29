Satan Turns Lou Dobbs and Steven Miller Back Into Gargoyles After They Fail to Destroy U.S. Democracy

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Washington - After they failed in their attempt at destroying a 250-year-old experiment in a democratic form of government, Satan decided to call off his attempt to overturn the 2020 United States election, and turn White House aide Stephen Miller and Fox News host Lou Dobbs back into the demon gargoyles that adorned a local Washington D.C. government building from whence they came.

Miller plotted with President Donald Trump by helping to appoint random electors from states that narrowly elected Joe Biden. Among the electors chosen by these Republican plotters were Charles Manson, Joseph Stalin and Micky Mouse.

Vice President Mike Pence, along with his pet fly, are expected to read the electors off of January 6 in Congress, according to a plot hatched by the President.

Dobbs discussed the plot with viewers and Miller on his Fox News show, pushing Miller to be more efficient in his plotting.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

