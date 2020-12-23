Lori Laughlin Reveals Family Is All Front Line Healthcare Workers

LOS ANGELES - Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Gianulli have revealed that their entire family is made up of front-line healthcare workers.

"This shows my family’s dedication to bettering society as a whole," said Laughlin. "We would like to put the whole college incident behind us, and show that we really care about this country."

Daughters Olivia Jade and Bella are now listed as registered nurses at Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center. Laughlin also revealed that both she and her husband are virologists.

"We have kept our medical backgrounds quiet in the past, as it would have deflected from our other pursuits. However, I feel that now is the time to let people know that we are very much medical professionals, and will be providing our services for any emergencies that might come along."

As evidence, Ms Laughlin provided pictures of the family tending to patients during the 1919 Spanish Flu Pandemic.