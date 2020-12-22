Historians Have Decided that Donald Trump's Presidency Really Was the Number One.....Train Wreck.

Washington - The nation's most important historian group, the American Society of Historians, called their annual meeting to order last week and, at the end of the Trump presidency, decided to rank the President's accomplishments and positive affects on American society.

Trump and some of his most ardent supporters, called by some cult members, have insisted this year that Trump was the greatest president since Lincoln, or maybe Washington. Trump most recently proclaimed that he had done more for African American citizens than any president, except "perhaps Lincoln", at least before he tried to have all of their votes thrown out in Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee and Atlanta.

The group, after several hours of discussion, did indeed rank the Trump Administration as leading several categories. These include most corrupt, foremost attempt at dividing the population along racial, religious and political lines, most rewarding to donors, most damaging to Democracy and free elections, and finally the most prone to lying of any president.

"Trump clinched the award with his performance of the last month, insisting he had won another term after losing the vote by 7 million, and threatening to institute martial law if he wasn't returned to office," said one attendee, who wished to remain anonymous because he might be hunted down by Trump's militia fanatics.