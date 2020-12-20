No Christmas Gift Pardons For Trump Children

Santa Claus Trump will be passing on his children and the son-in-law’s gift pardons before leaving office. It seems there is a giant conflict.

What?

By accepting pardons, the Trump kids and the son-in-law would be admitting that they broke the law during the past four years, and will have to live with that innuendo in infamy. Their children will also carry the burden of knowing their parents skipped jail-time because of grandpa’s pardon.

With Trump’s pardons, the whole world will view the entire family as a group of grifters, and that these grifters were invited to Buckingham Palace and even had tea with the Queen of England.

No. Not just that. All of that is true and possible, but it is rumored that the real understanding for skipping their Christmas pardon gifts is that Trump is afraid that his kids and the son-in-law would then have immunity, and could freely testify against him.

What?

If he doesn’t give them a Christmas pardon present, the gang could then take The 5th. Sure, they'd be admitting that something illegal went down, but no one would know how exactly, why, or when. Fishy, but no fish.

So, while it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, there will be no Christmas pardons for the Trump kids and the son-in-law. Though it would suggest that the kids and the son-in-law could be going to the slammer, Trump will remain in the clear, unless the kids and the son-in-law decide to rat on dad.

What?

Read more by this author: