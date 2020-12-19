People No Longer Ask If Trump Is Off His Rocker

People no longer ask whether Donald Trump could be off his rocker (and they don’t mean rocking-chair). With his grotesque attempt to reverse the people's will and the 2020 election, they now view Trump as three clicks removed from reality.

Numerous futile attempts before the Supreme Court suggest the need for a revolving door, instead of the wall. Soon, Trump’s lawyers will be using the dog-bite excuse.

Trump’s reverse election fever has become contagious. 106 Republican House members also caught the bug, signing up with the state of Texas to petition the Supreme Court to overturn the election results of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

The Supreme Court said, “Get outta here.”

While still claiming it was a rigged election, Trump is also attempting to hustle up new seasons of The Apprentice. As James Carville might say, “That dog won’t hunt.”

And how could Trump present himself as a successful deal maker, when he couldn’t even win reelection? Obviously, Trump was the apprentice at the White House, but he got fired.

That dog really won’t hunt.

If the above wasn’t a nasty enough example of a sore loser, and poor sport, and removed from reality, along comes Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying about a Russian contact (and pardoned by Trump) Flynn recommended that Trump impose martial law and have the Military hold a national re-vote.

Editor’s note: You are making that up.

Reply: No.

Setting Trump back on his rocker at Mar-a-Lago is the best way to go.

Read more by this author: