Trump, Graham and Paul: “Very Unfair that Democrats are Allowed to Vote in Elections”

Washington - In separate speeches or tweets this week, many Republicans are bemoaning the fact that so many Democrats found it relatively easy to vote in the last election for president.

After his attempts to have ballots thrown out in predominantly African American cities like Philadelphia, Detroit and Milwaukee, while still counting nearby white areas, Trump, who once said that he “did more for black people than any president since Lincoln”, still insisted that he had been robbed.

Senators Rand Paul and Lindsey Graham also chimed in on the controversy, both saying that the trend of minorities doing their civic duties was bad for the GOP and must be stopped.

Republicans across the nation were left wondering how they could ever make America great again until they could stop African Americans from voting like they did a hundred years ago when America was great.