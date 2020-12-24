Seven Things Biden Plans To Do Day One In White House

President Joseph Biden plans to follow through on many things for the United States, but on day one, there's a list of seven items written on his left-hand palm.

Using his right hand for the swearing-in process, he had to use his left hand as a scratchpad. First thing at the top of his list: Throw out the old chair used by Trump behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. Wheel it out to Pennsylvania Avenue with a FREE sign taped on the seat.

Second: Make sure there’s a new mattress in the Presidential Suite.

Third: Telephone Putin and say, “F——k Y—u.”

Fourth: Order the military to tear down the Trump-wall between the United States and Mexico. Trump will pay for the cost.

Fifth: Calculate the cost of flying the Trump extended family as guests on Air Force One and have the Treasury Department deduct the cost from any revenue in Trump’s name.

Sixth: Order the IRS to release Trump’s tax returns for the last twenty years, and declare that the Trump audit is over.

Seventh: Initiate an investigation into Qatar's blockade by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and if the blockade was made to squeeze Qatar into investing in Jarad Kushner’s 666, Park Avenue property.

Joe Biden’s seventh action will open a Trump can of worms to understand Trump’s motivations while in the White House.

Then off for the evening’s celebrations.

Read more by this author: