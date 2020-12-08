The Pussy Grabber Wants To Give Himself A Pardon

The very same guy, Donald Trump, who said he likes to grab a woman by the pussy, “…and you can get away with it because you’re famous…” now wants to issue a Self Pardon.

For pussy grabbing?

That's old hat! He can get away with pussy-grabbing because he's famous. Nah! Donald Trump wants to issue a self-pardon before leaving the White House for his negative job performance as President of the United States.

Pardon himself? Gosh, Caligula never did that. Neither did Adolf Hitler, Ivan the Terrible, Richard II, or Joseph Stalin.

Trump also wants to pardon his children Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and wife Be Best. It seems they each may have done something wrong, and it would be a good idea to give the kids a Stay Out Of Jail card.

While Tony Soprano, Lucky Luciano, and Al Capone never pardoned family members, it's an excellent example of forward thinking. Too bad Trump failed to exercise any forward thinking when the coronavirus first case was announced back in December of 2019.

However, to pardon himself and his family members is sort of like a form of a vaccine. And, this time, Trump thinks he can get away with it because he's president.

