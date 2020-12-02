Trump to Pardon Matt Gaetz From Any Pending Charges That He’s an Annoying Tool

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Gaetz strange behavior might require pardon

Washington - President Donald Trump, on his way out of the White House after being defeated by Joe Biden, has pardoned a number of his political cronies including, recently, formerly National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. He is also considering pardoning himself and a number of his family members from any possible charges after he leaves office.

Trump also has a long list of possible pardons at his disposal including Florida Representative Matt Gaetz. The second-term Congressman distinguished himself in the last few years by pulling off some of the weirdest behavior attributable to any Trump supporter in the government. While sponsoring little important legislation, Gaetz managed to perform a long list of bizarre acts, including storming a closed impeachment hearing at which members of his own party were already present, and showing up at a committee hearing (he wasn't a member of the committee) involving former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, and just staring at the witness, sending somewhat threatening tweets about Cohen, and other strange actions.

"Gaetz is a weird guy," said Trump. "Better put him on the list - you never know."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

