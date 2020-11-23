Giuliani Changes Tactics; Will Plead that Trump is Insane and Therefore Can't be Removed from White House

Washington - After dozens of his lawsuits filed in various states seeking to overturn the election of Joe Biden failed, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani will try a new approach with the courts in the battleground states as of Monday.

Rudy and his team of crack attorneys, who announced their legal salvo at Four Seasons Landscaping next to a porn shop 2 weeks ago, returned to the venue to hold a press conference yesterday, and explained a new strategy to keep their client in office.

"Trump is batshit crazy. Everyone on the left has admitted it," said the former mayor of New York. "So, legally, we can't remove him from his domicile; the Constitution bars cruel and unusual punishment. He will have to stay there for the next four years, and run the country. It's very clearly stated in the law."

Trump was out golfing, and could not be reached for comment.