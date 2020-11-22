Trump Attending Inauguration But Will Carry A Cross

Failing in all fifty states of the United States to overturn the election, sore loser Donald Trump, still not conceding, will attend the inauguration, but insists on carrying a six-foot-long cross on one shoulder. Sons Donald Jr. and Eric will follow, carrying lengths of rope.

The cross is meant to symbolize Trump’s unlawful loss of the White House and Air Force One. Also, that Trump was stopped by Joe Biden and the Democrats in a conspiracy. Trump will try to initiate a street fight at the Capital's steps, and to be reinstated in the White House for four more years.

Editor’s note: This sounds like it is a cheap wet dream.

Reply: There’s more.

Trump wants to give a speech before Biden is sworn in, with the cross standing next to him to emphasize his illegal loss, the stolen election, and Trump's crucifixion.

Editor’s note: Oh, Christ!

Reply: Hang on.

While speaking, Trump intends to start removing his clothing (while on live television), and once naked, sons Eric and Donald Jr. will use their rope to tie Trump to the cross. Ivanka will then crown Trump with a red MAGA hat.

Editor’s note: Give him the White House. I don’t want to see Trump naked.

Not necessary. The American flag will cover his private parts. Better still, it's expected that Trump's theater will repel his supporters and make them switch to Biden supporters.

Editor's note: Amen!

Read more by this author: