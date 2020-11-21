Where To Hang Trump’s White House Portrait

Though President Trump is being uncooperative and failing to concede, the White House Historical Society will have to commission a portrait of him. While he will not have to pose, the question has been raised: Where to hang the Donald Trump portrait in the White House?

Most of Trump's accomplishments at the White House were successfully performed during interaction with the White House kitchen. It would appear to be in poor taste to place the Trump portrait over the stove or refrigerator, or anywhere in the kitchen's workplace. The staff already nixed, placing Trump’s portrait above their eating area.

A few were okay with hanging it in the walk-in refrigerator. No one lingers in that area, but after using a secret write-in ballot, it was successfully decided to hang Trump's portrait in the White House underground bunker, soon to be renamed The Donald Trump Retreat.

Hearing the destination of his portrait and the new name for the underground bunker, Trump erupted like Mount Fuji, if Mount Fuji were to erupt again.

Wearing a turban, Rudolph Giuliani immediately found an unused microphone and spoke for over an hour, calling it a mass conspiracy. He demanded to be paid $25,000 per day to represent Donald Trump’s portrait interests, separate from his $25,000 a day representing Trump’s stolen election conspiracy. Finally, Giuliani blamed everything on Alexandra Ortega Cortez and Prince William.

While the gardener’s shed and the car garage both remain options, the future of Trump's portrait will eventually be resolved.

Somehow. Somewhere. Sometime.

